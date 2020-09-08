Freaky, Funky Fish

Related Reads
Survival
A Kirkus Reviews Best Book of 2019An important nonfiction picture book about conservation and saving endangered animal species for young readers.From the rainforest to the…
Maps of the World's Oceans
This lavishly illustrated, fact-filled atlas—a follow-up to Maps of the World—allows children to discover the fascinating and mysterious world below sea level with links to…
Bugs of the World
From moths and beetles to worms and spiders, this completely illustrated, fact-filled book features hundreds of creepy-crawlies for kids to discover and explore.This gorgeously illustrated…
A Songbird Dreams of Singing
Learn more about the variety of fascinating ways animals sleep: from upside down and holding hands, to sleeping while swimming or flying!Did you know otters…