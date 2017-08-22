Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Desert Reckoning

A Town Sheriff, a Mojave Hermit, and the Biggest Manhunt in Modern California History

by

Winner of the Spur Award for Best Western Nonfiction Contemporary

Winner of the LA Press Club Award for Best General Nonfiction

On a scorching summer day, Donald Kueck-a desert hermit who loved animals and hated civilization-gunned down beloved deputy sheriff Stephen Sorensen when he approached his trailer. As the sound of rifle fire echoed across the Mojave, Kueck vanished.

In Desert Reckoning, Deanne Stillman recounts a tragic tale, delving into the hidden history of Los Angeles County and tracing the paths of two men on a collision course that could only end in the modern Wild West.

Genre: Nonfiction / True Crime / Murder

On Sale: September 13th 2017

Price: $18.99 / $23.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 320

ISBN-13: 9781568588636

Bold Type Books
"The finest of the recent wave of nonfiction books about the desert."—Newsweek
"Stillman is able to open our hearts to people we might otherwise judge or dismiss. . . . She takes us on a journey as full of desolation and grandeur as the desert itself."—Los Angeles Review of Books
