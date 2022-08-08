Orders over $45 ship FREE
Paradise-1
An electrifying novel set in deep space and perfect for fans of science fiction and horror, Paradise-1 follows two agents from the United Earth Government as they investigate the complete disappearance of humanity’s first deep space colony.
When Special Agent Petrov and Dr. Lei Zhang are woken up from cryogenic sleep, dragged freezing and dripping wet out of their pods with the ships's alarms blaring in the background, they know something is very wrong. Warned by the Captain that they're under attack, they have no choice but to investigate.
It doesn't take much time to learn that they've been met by another vessel—a vessel from Paradis-One, Earth's first deep-space colony, and their final destination.
Worse still, the vessel is empty. And it carries with it the message that all communications from the 150,000 souls inhabiting the Paradis-One has completely ceased.
Petrov and Zhang must board the empty ship and delve further into deep space to discover the truth of the colony's disappearance—but the further they go, the more dangers loom.
"A gripping story that reveals its horrors one inexorable, plausible detail at a time. Readers will be riveted - and will want to keep all the lights on."—Publishers Weekly (starred review) on The Last Astronaut
"A suspenseful, fast-paced story of first contact....A race against time to save humankind, a veteran astronaut trying to make things right, and an utterly strange and genuinely horrifying alien world to explore--this story's got everything."—Kirkus on The Last Astronaut
"Timely and terrifying, The Last Astronaut propels us deep into the mysteries of space for a near-future SF/horror hybrid that's breathless, compulsive reading. This book deserves to be the one you see everyone reading on the subway or at the beach."—Christopher Golden, New York Times bestselling author of The Pandora Room and Ararat, on The Last Astronaut
"If Stephen King had written a haunted house story set in space, it would look very much like The Last Astronaut. Written with an uncompromising, white-knuckled pace, here is book that will leave you shaking and looking at the cold depths of space with equal parts horror and wonder."—James Rollins, #1 New York Times bestselling author of Crucible, on The Last Astronaut
"Wellington deftly plays with scale, from the aching intimacy of his human cast to the vastness of space and the enormity of their destination. Journey into a phantasmagorical alien landscape, where paranoia, loss, longing, and resolve interweave into endlessly shifting and always more terrifying configurations."—Caitlin Starling, author of The Luminous Dead, on The Last Astronaut
"This is sci-fi horror at its most terrifying-if only because the science behind it is grounded and all-too-possible."—B&N SciFi & Fantasy Blog, on The Last Astronaut
"The Last Astronaut bridges the worlds of science fiction and horror perfectly--Wellington melds the awe of discovery with the terror of the unknown to keep readers riveted to every page."—Fred Van Lente, New York Times bestselling author of The Con Artist, on The Last Astronaut