The Little Book of Zen
Sayings, Parables, Meditations & Haiku
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around August 31, 2021. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Description
A taste of Zen for the seeker and the curious alike.
This small but wise book collects Eastern and Western sayings, haiku, poetry, and inspiring quotations from ancient and modern thinkers. Its aim is not to define Zen or answer its famous koan—What is the sound of one hand clapping?—but rather to point to a fresh way of looking at the world: with mindfulness, clarity, and joy.
“Do not seek to follow in the footsteps of the wise. Seek what they sought” —Bashō
New material is taken from contemporary spiritual leaders, writers, meditation teachers, and others with an emphasis on the practice of mindfulness—on the heart, rather than the head. Pen and ink illustrations from the author bring an additional layer of feeling and beauty.
