The Ark of Taste
The Ark of Taste

Delicious and Distinctive Foods That Define the United States

by David S Shields

by Giselle Kennedy Lord

Illustrated by Claudia Pearson

On Sale

Aug 22, 2023

Page Count

304 Pages

Publisher

Voracious

ISBN-13

9780316477437

Genre

Cooking / Cooking / Essays & Narratives

Description

Explore the heritage foods and traditions that give the United States its distinctive culinary identity—some rare, some endangered, all delicious—in this gorgeous compendium for curious eaters and home gardeners.

This sumptuously illustrated book gathers together dozens of unique fruits, vegetables, fish, game, and other food products. Organized by region, each entry shines new light on American history, identity, or taste. Some members aboard the Ark are well known, like Tupelo honey, Carolina Gold rice, Cherokee Purple tomatoes, or Wellfleet oysters. Others have evocative names like the Moon and Stars watermelon, Black Republican cherry, and the Candy Roaster squash. The book includes recipes inspired by these essential products, and profiles of the growers who are working to preserve them.   

Part history and part culinary call to action, The Ark of Taste preserves food treasures that have been passed down for generations, including Indigenous foods and the products of colonization and migration. Each entry in the Ark is a delicious opportunity to lift up the local traditions that shaped this country, and to support equitable alternatives to a modern food system that is harming our planet and its people. 

The Ark of Taste is a living catalog of the foods that define our diverse biological, cultural, and culinary heritage. By championing these foods, we can keep them in production and on our plates. This is a vital reference and guidebook for curious cooks, eaters, and gardeners.
 

What's Inside

