David S Shields

David S. Shields is the Carolina Distinguished Professor in the College of Arts and Science, University of South Carolina. He is the Chairman of the Carolina Gold Rice Foundation, chairs Slow Food’s Ark of Taste Committee of the South, and in 2018 was awarded Slow Food USA’s “Snail Blazer” award for Biodiversity. He is the author of The Culinarians, a James Beard Award finalist.



Giselle Kennedy Lord is the Slow Food USA director of communications and was named James Beard National Scholar Northwest in 2018. She has worked on farms around the world and can be found photographing rare ingredients on working farms, and in her own garden and kitchen.



Claudia Pearson has been illustrating her entire life and her work has been published internationally in magazines such as The New Yorker, The New York Times, Elle and Travel & Leisure, as well as in her award-winning children’s book, Tribal Alphabet.



Slow Food is a global, grassroots organization, founded in 1989 to prevent the disappearance of local food cultures and traditions, counteract the rise of fast life and combat people’s dwindling interest in the food they eat, where it comes from and how food choices affect the world. Since its beginnings, Slow Food has grown into a global movement involving millions of people in over 160 countries, working to ensure everyone has access to good, clean and fair food.