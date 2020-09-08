The Secret Lives of Customers

A "detective story" that delivers key insights for any businessperson asking the questions: who really are our customers, why do we lose them, how do we regain them?
Customers can be a mystery. Despite the availability of more data than ever before, everyone, from the CEO to salespeople in the field, struggles to understand who their customers really are, what they want, why they lose them, and how to regain them.
To solve this challenge, start by thinking like a market detective.
David Scott Duncan shows how in his entertaining and instructive tale of Tazza, a fictional regional chain of Boston-based cafes trying to go big time. The only problem: sales are declining at several key stores and they can't figure out why. The cast of characters include Cate Forrest, Tazza's CEO, Alex Baker, a “market detective,” Jordan Sims, a young computer whiz at Tazza, and Ed Amato, the "mayor" of Tazza – their most loyal customer – who has stopped visiting their stores. Through their investigation, the team discovers why the "Mayor" has fired Tazza, a revelation that leads to the "a-ha moment" that enables the company to get its ship in order. The key lesson of the Tazza story is a simple, powerful idea that upends how most businesses view their customers. Customers have “jobs to be done”. They “hire” companies to solve these jobs and “fire” them when unhappy. Duncan’s fresh way of thinking about how to understand your customers provides an innovative path for solving whatever market mysteries you face.
Customers can be a mystery. Despite the availability of more data than ever before, everyone, from the CEO to salespeople in the field, struggles to understand who their customers really are, what they want, why they lose them, and how to regain them.
To solve this challenge, start by thinking like a market detective.
David Scott Duncan shows how in his entertaining and instructive tale of Tazza, a fictional regional chain of Boston-based cafes trying to go big time. The only problem: sales are declining at several key stores and they can't figure out why. The cast of characters include Cate Forrest, Tazza's CEO, Alex Baker, a “market detective,” Jordan Sims, a young computer whiz at Tazza, and Ed Amato, the "mayor" of Tazza – their most loyal customer – who has stopped visiting their stores. Through their investigation, the team discovers why the "Mayor" has fired Tazza, a revelation that leads to the "a-ha moment" that enables the company to get its ship in order. The key lesson of the Tazza story is a simple, powerful idea that upends how most businesses view their customers. Customers have “jobs to be done”. They “hire” companies to solve these jobs and “fire” them when unhappy. Duncan’s fresh way of thinking about how to understand your customers provides an innovative path for solving whatever market mysteries you face.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
“Prepare to be hooked! With style, humor, and a lighthearted parable, TheSecret Lives of Customers will help you see your customers with fresh eyes. Dave Duncan explains the ‘jobs to be done’ concept better than anyone, and keeps you smiling, nodding, and eagerly turning the pages for more.”—Safi Bahcall, author of the international bestseller Loonshots
“A page turner that reads like a mystery but filled with practical insights for sleuthing out what your customers really want. With a cast of characters you’ll easily recognize, Duncan’s story is a blueprint anyone can use to solve the mysteries of customer behavior.”—Mark Bertolini, former chairman and CEO, Aetna
“A grand slam: an excellent detective story, with key lessons that are easy to grasp and rigorous. Learning to understand customers has never been so much fun—and so easy.”—Jacques Goulet, president, Sun Life Canada
“David Duncan’s refreshingly human detective story enlightens and entertains while reminding us that ‘small data’—curious conversation, the right questions, and empathy—may be the most powerful tools we have for uncovering what customers want from us.”—Paul LeBlanc, president, Southern New Hampshire University
“The promise of the data and analytics revolution for improving customers’ lives can only be realized if it’s focused on asking—and answering—the right questions. Duncan provides a blueprint for how to do just this, and does so through an engaging, accessible story that everyone can relate to.”—Brian Cassin, CEO, Experian
“A fresh approach to understanding what customers really want, told through an entertaining detective story. This is essential reading for anyone looking to understand their customers, today and in the future.”—Karen S. Lynch, president and CEO, CVS Health