David S Duncan

David Scott Duncan is a Managing Director at Innosight, where he works with top executives to help them create customer-centric teams, strategies, and organizations. He is the coauthor of two previous books, including the Wall Street Journal Bestseller Competing Against Luck: The Story of Innovation and Customer Choice, written with the legendary Harvard Business School professor Clayton Christensen. A leading authority on the theory and application of “jobs to be done,” he has extensive experience conducting market investigations around the world. Prior to Innosight, he worked for four years as a consultant at McKinsey & Company and earned a PhD in physics from Harvard. He lives in East Greenwich, RI.