With Trump’s four years in the White House now in the rearview, an unprecedented period in American political history is concluded. The transition, however, has set off a mad scramble for control of a Republican Party that for so long has reflected the domineering image of one man—and might even still in the years ahead. Who emerges from the warring factions and familial rivalries that proliferated and quietly festered during Trump’s presidency could determine the fate of the GOP for a generation, and the first hint of what’s to come begins with the 2024 campaign to crown the first Republican nominee, and national party leader, of the post-Trump era.



Featuring profiles of everyone from Mike Pence, Mike Pompeo, and Nikki Haley to Marco Rubio, Ted Cruz, and those in the Trump family, IN TRUMP’S SHADOW tells the story of a GOP under—and after—the forty-fifth president, and all of those jousting for influence over the party’s direction in the wake of Donald Trump.