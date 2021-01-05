David M. Drucker is a senior correspondent for the Washington Examiner, focusing on Congress, campaigns and national political trends. Prior to joining the Washington Examiner, he was a reporter for Roll Call n Washington, D.C., and covered California politics, and Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger, from the Sacramento bureau of the Los Angeles Daily News. Drucker graduated from UCLA with a BA in History and spent eight years managing a family-run manufacturing business in Southern California, giving him a unique perspective on how what happens inside the Beltway impacts the rest of the country. Drucker is a Vanity Fair contributing writer and appears regularly on cable news and nationally syndicated radio programs. He resides on Capitol Hill with his wife and two sons.