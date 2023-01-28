“A Year at Brandywine Cottage is Culp’s opus, his artist’s masterpiece… not only for the seasoned gardener, but for the newbie as well. Culp offers us many pearls of wisdom.” —American Gardener



“Expect to find a new appreciation for seasonal standouts with this book, with tips on choosing and using them to best celebrate the passage of time.” —Horticulture



“This is a book to keep on your nightstand all year long… it proves you can enjoy a simple life at home with a gorgeous outdoor space no matter what the season.” —The News Tribune



“Simply spectacular… no matter what the season or weather, you can tour Brandywine Cottage through David Culp's latest book.” —Garden Design Online



“A delightful read.” —Bellwood Gardens



“If you've been looking to be inspired by nature and everything your garden gives you, you'll be enriched to learn the tips and wisdom presented in this book.” —Garden Design Magazine



“It took David Culp two years to write his book A Year at Brandywine Cottage, but more than 30 years of accumulated knowledge and devotion to produce it.” —The Washington Post



“Tells—and shows, through the beautiful images of photographer Rob Cardillo—how Culp designs, plants for, and enjoys his garden every day of the year.” —The Columbus Dispatch



“When I finished reading A Year at Brandywine Cottage, I wished it hadn’t ended. I wanted more—a sure sign of a keeper. If you are engulfed by winter doldrums, you will want to read!” —Cold Climate Gardening