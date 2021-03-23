Dream Town
Dream Town

by David Baldacci

Audiobook Downloadable / ISBN-13: 9781549160615

USD: $27.98  /  CAD: $34.98

ON SALE: April 19th 2022

Genre: Mystery & Thriller / Fiction / Thrillers / Suspense

Private Investigator and ex-World War II veteran Aloysius Archer heads to Los Angeles, the city where dreams are made and shattered, and is ensnared in a lethal case in this latest thriller in #1 New York Times bestselling author David Baldacci’s Nero Award-winning series.

Praise

"One of [Baldacci's] finest books. Great character, great story, great portrait of an era."—Bill Clinton (praise for One Good Deed)
"David Baldacci is one of the all-time best thriller authors."—Lisa Gardner, #1 New York Times bestselling author
"A master storyteller."—People
"Baldacci delivers, every time!"—Lisa Scottoline, New York Times bestselling author
"David Baldacci is a master storyteller."—Associated Press
