Dream Town
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

Dream Town

by David Baldacci

Grand Central Publishing Logo

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound See All

Hardcover / ISBN-13: 9781538719770

USD: $29  /  CAD: $37

ON SALE: April 19th 2022

Genre: Mystery & Thriller / Fiction / Thrillers / Suspense

PAGE COUNT: 432

Select a format:

Hardcover
ebook Hardcover Large Print Audiobook Downloadable Unabridged See All
Private Investigator and ex-World War II veteran Aloysius Archer heads to Los Angeles, the city where dreams are made and shattered, and is ensnared in a lethal case in this latest thriller in #1 New York Times bestselling author David Baldacci’s Nero Award-winning series.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews

Praise

"One of [Baldacci's] finest books. Great character, great story, great portrait of an era."—Bill Clinton (praise for One Good Deed)
"David Baldacci is one of the all-time best thriller authors."—Lisa Gardner, #1 New York Times bestselling author
"A master storyteller."—People
"Baldacci delivers, every time!"—Lisa Scottoline, New York Times bestselling author
"David Baldacci is a master storyteller."—Associated Press
Read More Read Less

An Archer Novel