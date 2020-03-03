Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
David Baldacci Fall 2020
The #1 New York Times bestselling author with 150 million copies sold worldwide returns with his next blockbuster thriller.Read More
In David Baldacci’s #1 New York Times bestselling series, FBI Agent Atlee Pine’s search for her sister Mercy clashes with John Puller’s high-stakes investigation, leading them both deep into the perilous world of organized crime — a world neither of them will escape from unscathed.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use