Use EARLYBIRD for 15% off at checkout! Free shipping on $35+
Shopping Cart
Daylight
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around November 17, 2020. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Description
In this gripping mystery, an FBI Agent’s search for her sister clashes with a military investigator's high-stakes case, leading them both deep into a global conspiracy—from which neither of them will escape unscathed.For many long years, Atlee Pine was tormented by uncertainty after her twin sister, Mercy, was abducted at the age of six and never seen again. Now, just as Atlee is pressured to end her investigation into Mercy's disappearance, she finally gets her most promising breakthrough yet: the identity of her sister's kidnapper, Ito Vincenzo.
With time running out, Atlee and her assistant Carol Blum race to Vincenzo's last known location in Trenton, New Jersey—and unknowingly stumble straight into John Puller's case, blowing his arrest during a drug ring investigation involving a military installation.
Stunningly, Pine and Puller's joint investigation uncovers a connection between Vincenzo's family and a breathtaking scheme that strikes at the very heart of global democracy. Peeling back the layers of deceit, lies and cover-ups, Atlee finally discovers the truth about what happened to Mercy. And that truth will shock Pine to her very core.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
What's Inside
Praise
"A master storyteller."—People
"David Baldacci is one of the all-time best thriller authors."—Lisa Gardner, #1 New YorkTimes bestselling author
"Baldacci delivers, every time!"—LisaScottoline, New York Times bestselling author