Use EARLYBIRD for 15% off at checkout! Free shipping on $35+

Daylight
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

Daylight

by David Baldacci

Regular Price $15.99

Trade Paperback
ebook Hardcover Large Print Hardcover Audiobook Download Unabridged Trade Paperback Mass Market Mass Market Audiobook CD Unabridged
Trade Paperback
ebook Hardcover Large Print Hardcover See All

Regular Price $15.99

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around November 17, 2020. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound Bookshop Target Walmart

On Sale

Nov 17, 2020

Page Count

416 Pages

Publisher

Grand Central Publishing Logo

ISBN-13

9781538737170

Genre

Mystery & Thriller / Fiction / Thrillers / Suspense

Description

In this gripping mystery, an FBI Agent’s search for her sister clashes with a military investigator's high-stakes case, leading them both deep into a global conspiracy—from which neither of them will escape unscathed.

For many long years, Atlee Pine was tormented by uncertainty after her twin sister, Mercy, was abducted at the age of six and never seen again. Now, just as Atlee is pressured to end her investigation into Mercy's disappearance, she finally gets her most promising breakthrough yet: the identity of her sister's kidnapper, Ito Vincenzo.

With time running out, Atlee and her assistant Carol Blum race to Vincenzo's last known location in Trenton, New Jersey—and unknowingly stumble straight into John Puller's case, blowing his arrest during a drug ring investigation involving a military installation.

Stunningly, Pine and Puller's joint investigation uncovers a connection between Vincenzo's family and a breathtaking scheme that strikes at the very heart of global democracy. Peeling back the layers of deceit, lies and cover-ups, Atlee finally discovers the truth about what happened to Mercy. And that truth will shock Pine to her very core.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Praise

"A master storyteller."—People
"David Baldacci is one of the all-time best thriller authors."—Lisa Gardner, #1 New YorkTimes bestselling author
"Baldacci delivers, every time!"—LisaScottoline, New York Times bestselling author
Read More Read Less

An Atlee Pine Thriller