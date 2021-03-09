Described as "the managing editor of the internet," Dave Pell knows how to distill the crazy that is our online world. And there has been no time or place that is crazier than the 2020 news cycle. It seems like no matter which direction you look, you're standing in the middle of history–and not necessarily the good kind. It's overwhelming and intoxicating, and we all need a catharsis.



Pell, a news addict himself, delivers this release with a heavy dose of humor, taking you on a real time ride through the unprecedented year that was 2020. For everyone from news buffs to people just looking to understand what the hell happened, Please Scream Inside Your Heart revisits the tragi-comic events of 2020 within a greater context–revealing how news consumption has become, in his words, "the opioid crisis of the masses."



The events of 2020 changed the course of our country, magnifying the great American divide, and making us more obsessed with the media-championed "American Civil War" than Americans were with the actual Civil War. News became a reality show without a series finale.



Pell helps you separate the wheat from the chaff and manage the infinite barrage of laughably bad news in a way that makes you feel informed, but somehow better about it all. As Pell says, "We've held in the scream long enough. This book lets it out."