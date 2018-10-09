So You Want to Move to Canada, Eh?

History

Bewildering residency rules, demystified

Unique laws and customs

Contributions to the arts and pop culture (Celine Dion, Margaret Atwood, Justin Bieber)

Colorful slang, explained

Creative doodles, helpful charts, and fun graphs

Written bybestselling author (and born-and-bred Canuck) Jenn McCartney, this comprehensive guide will teach you everything you need to know about Canada, including:Hilarious and honest, this guide will delight your politically disgruntled father, nudge your bleeding-heart neighbor to hit the road, and inspire you to plan for (or daydream about) your own Canadian getaway.