So You Want to Move to Canada, Eh?

Stuff to Know Before You Go

Laugh as you learn about America’s friendly northern neighbor with this step-by-step guide to Canadian customs, pop culture, and slang — perfect for anyone who’s considered moving to (or just visiting) maple leaf country.

Written by New York Times bestselling author (and born-and-bred Canuck) Jenn McCartney, this comprehensive guide will teach you everything you need to know about Canada, including:
  • History
  • Bewildering residency rules, demystified
  • Unique laws and customs
  • Contributions to the arts and pop culture (Celine Dion, Margaret Atwood, Justin Bieber)
  • Colorful slang, explained
  • Creative doodles, helpful charts, and fun graphs
Hilarious and honest, this guide will delight your politically disgruntled father, nudge your bleeding-heart neighbor to hit the road, and inspire you to plan for (or daydream about) your own Canadian getaway.
Genre: Fiction / Humor / Topic / Politics

On Sale: June 25th 2019

Price: $19.98

ISBN-13: 9781549120572

