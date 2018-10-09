Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
So You Want to Move to Canada, Eh?
Stuff to Know Before You Go
Laugh as you learn about America’s friendly northern neighbor with this step-by-step guide to Canadian customs, pop culture, and slang — perfect for anyone who’s considered moving to (or just visiting) maple leaf country.Read More
Written by New York Times bestselling author (and born-and-bred Canuck) Jenn McCartney, this comprehensive guide will teach you everything you need to know about Canada, including:
- History
- Bewildering residency rules, demystified
- Unique laws and customs
- Contributions to the arts and pop culture (Celine Dion, Margaret Atwood, Justin Bieber)
- Colorful slang, explained
- Creative doodles, helpful charts, and fun graphs