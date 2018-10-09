Jennifer McCartney

Jennifer McCartney is the New York Times bestselling author of The Joy of Leaving Your Sh*t All Over the Place and its follow up, The Joy of Doing Just Enough. She is also the author of Cocktails for Drinkers, Poetry from Scratch, and the bestselling novel Afloat published by Hamish Hamilton. Her work has appeared in the Atlantic, Vice, CBC, Teen Vogue, Apartment Therapy, Backpacker Magazine, etc. She also writes regularly for Publishers Weekly. She was born and raised in Canada.