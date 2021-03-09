Dave Pell

Dave Pell has been writing about news, technology, and media since 1999. He writes NextDraft, a newsletter offering a quick and entertaining look at the day’s most fascinating news. He’s been news obsessed since he was child and he is known to his readers as the Internet’s Managing Editor. He has also been investing in and advising startups since the earliest days of the internet, and has written extensively on the role of technology in our lives. He is a graduate of UC Berkeley and the Harvard Graduate School of Education. He sits on the board of 826 Valencia and is a longtime advisor to the Center for Investigative Reporting.