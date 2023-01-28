The Field Guide to Citizen Science

“Writing with encouraging clarity, the authors explain how to become a citizen scientist and how scientists provide the instructions and equipment required for collecting authentic data.” —Booklist



“The most powerful way for science to change your perception of the world is for you to do it yourself. That's the underlying theme of this friendly how-to overview of the citizen science movement… As with every great adventure, you just have to take the first step to get going.” —Discover Magazine



“This book is infectious in the best way possible. In a world that often feels like it is spinning out of control, where your actions can appear insignificant and change seems out-of-reach, this book gives you hope, a sense of possibility, and perhaps even a purpose.” —Science Connected



“A must-have resource for learning the truths and myths of citizen science.” —The Arlington Daily Herald

