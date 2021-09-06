"Another masterpiece" (BoingBoing), by Theodore Gray, How Things Work explores the inner workings of machines, big and small, revealing the extraordinary science, beauty, and rich history of everyday things.

Theodore Gray has become a household name among fans, both young and old, of popular science and mechanics with his bestselling trilogy of books: The Elements, Molecules, and Reactions. In How Things Work, he explores the mechanical underpinnings of dozens of types of machines, from the cotton gin to the wristwatch to an industrial loom, and shares his deep, firsthand appreciation and knowledge of the world’s most essential mechanical systems. Filled with stunning original photographs by Nick Mann, How Things Work is a must‑have exploration of stuff—large and small—for any builder, maker or lover of mechanical things.