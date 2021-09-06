How Things Work
How Things Work

The Inner Life of Everyday Machines

by Theodore Gray

Photographs by Nick Mann

Trade Paperback / ISBN-13: 9780316445443

USD: $19.99  /  CAD: $24.99

ON SALE: May 3rd 2022

Genre: Nonfiction / Science / Experiments & Projects

PAGE COUNT: 256

"Another masterpiece" (BoingBoing), by Theodore Gray, How Things Work explores the inner workings of machines, big and small, revealing the extraordinary science, beauty, and rich history of everyday things.

Theodore Gray has become a household name among fans, both young and old, of popular science and mechanics with his bestselling trilogy of books: The Elements, Molecules, and Reactions. In How Things Work, he explores the mechanical underpinnings of dozens of types of machines, from the cotton gin to the wristwatch to an industrial loom, and shares his deep, firsthand appreciation and knowledge of the world’s most essential mechanical systems. Filled with stunning original photographs by Nick Mann, How Things Work is a must‑have exploration of stuff—large and small—for any builder, maker or lover of mechanical things.

"A stunning coffee-table book with detailed photos. [Author] Theodore Gray explores how everyday things work in great detail, going so far as to build some of them himself, and provides a new perspective on these objects that most of us would never have unless we knew them intimately...What Gray did in his previous books about elements, molecules, and reactions, he has now done for the mechanical systems that run our world, and the result is a beautiful appreciation for systems we all often overlook."—Ars Technica
"Another masterpiece."—Boing-Boing
