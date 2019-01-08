How much do you know about gender?With profound implications for our most foundational assumptions about gender, sex and the brain, Gender Mosaic explains why there is no such thing as a male or female brain. Test your knowledge on the science behind sex, brain and gender.Which of the following ideas has been used in the past to justify claims that men were more intellectually capable than women?True or false: only transgendered individuals think of themselves as a gender different to the one they were assigned at birth.At what age do American children typically start associating intelligence with boys and men?What percentage of women in medical school report being subjected to jokes from their colleagues about women not being intellectually capable of succeeding in science?Which is true about sex and the brain?The human brain's plasticity means that it takes how long for the size of one of its areas to significantly change in response to a stimulus?Go beyond the myth of the male and female brainThe concept of a male brain and a female brain fits well the popular view that men and women comes from different planets, but does it fit the scientific evidence?With urgent practical implications for the way we understand ourselves and the world around us, Gender Mosaic is a fascinating look at the science of gender, sex and the brain, and at how freeing ourselves from the gender binary can help us all reach our full human potential.You recognize there is no such think as a "male" or "female" brain or nature. You recognize there is no such thing as a "male" or "female" brain or nature, but rather humans possess unique mosaics of characteristics, some more common in men, others more common in women. You also recognize that the gender binary is imposed on mosaic humans, limiting our choices and opportunities.With urgent practical implications for the way we understand ourselves and the world around us, Gender Mosaic is a fascinating look at the science of gender, sex and the brain, and at how freeing ourselves from the gender binary can help us all reach our full human potential.

