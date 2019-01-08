Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Daphna Joel, PhD
Daphna Joel, PhD, is a professor of psychology and neuroscience at Tel Aviv University. She has combined her expertise as a neuroscientist with her interest in gender studies to revolutionize the field of sex, brain and gender. In her research, Dr. Joel uses a wide range of analytical methods to analyze diverse datasets, from large collections of brain scans to information obtained with self-report questionnaires.
Luba Vikhanski graduated from New York University’s Science, Health and Environmental Reporting Program and works as a science writer at the Weizmann Institute of Science. She has written three books, most recently, Immunity: How Elie Metchnikoff Changed the Course of Modern Medicine.
By the Author
Gender Mosaic
With profound implications for our most foundational assumptions about gender, Gender Mosaic explains why there is no such thing as a male or female brain.For…