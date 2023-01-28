Tiny Love Stories

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around December 8, 2020. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Description

“Charming. . . . A moving testament to the diversity and depths of love.”

—Publishers Weekly



You’ll laugh, you’ll cry, you’ll be swept away—in less time than it takes to read this paragraph. Here are 175 true stories—honest, funny, tender and wise—each as moving as a lyric poem, all told in no more than one hundred words. An electrician lights up a woman’s life, a sister longs for her homeless brother, strangers dream of what might have been. Love lost, found and reclaimed. Love that’s romantic, familial, platonic and unexpected. Most of all, these stories celebrate love as it exists in real life: a silly remark that leads to a lifetime together, a father who struggles to remember his son, ordinary moments that burn bright.