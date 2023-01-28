Free shipping on orders $35+
Tiny Love Stories
True Tales of Love in 100 Words or Less
Description
“Charming. . . . A moving testament to the diversity and depths of love.”
—Publishers Weekly
You’ll laugh, you’ll cry, you’ll be swept away—in less time than it takes to read this paragraph. Here are 175 true stories—honest, funny, tender and wise—each as moving as a lyric poem, all told in no more than one hundred words. An electrician lights up a woman’s life, a sister longs for her homeless brother, strangers dream of what might have been. Love lost, found and reclaimed. Love that’s romantic, familial, platonic and unexpected. Most of all, these stories celebrate love as it exists in real life: a silly remark that leads to a lifetime together, a father who struggles to remember his son, ordinary moments that burn bright.
What's Inside
Praise
“Jones and Lee, editor and submission reader, respectively, for the New York Times Modern Love column, assemble a charming assortment of brief tales of love from the popular column. Each of the 175 selections distill a story of love into fewer than 100 words. While romantic love predominates, there are stories of love between parents and children, siblings, and even for pets and places. . . . This is a moving testament to the diversity and depths of love.”
