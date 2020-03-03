Little Zoologist

Teach your baby all about being a zoologist with this new board book published in partnership with Smithsonian.





Scales. Notebooks. Habitats. Microscopes. Zoologists do a lot more than just feed and take care of animals and now young babies and toddlers will be able to learn all about what it means to be a zoologist and what tools they use as part of their job in this exciting and fun book in a new board book series published in conjunction with the Smithsonian Institute.