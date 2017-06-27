The Child, The Family And The Outside World

Dr. Winnicott explores the basic relationships of childhood starting with the bond of love between mother and infant, which he views as the key to personality. Speaking directly and informally, he explains everyday issues such as feeding, crying, playing, independence, and shyness as well as serious problems such as stealing and lying.Throughout each discussion, Dr. Winnicott emphasizes the inborn abilities of parents and carefully distinguishes these from the skill that must be learned. Fascinating chapters on the roots of aggression, on the fear of dependence and its unfortunate consequences in adulthood, and on the innate morality of the baby reveal Dr. Winnicott's characteristic wit and insight.