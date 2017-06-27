Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

D. W. Winnicott

D. W. Winnicott (1896-1974), pediatrician and psychoanalyst, influenced several generations in the fields of child psychiatry, social work, and child development as well as psychoanalysis. He is known especially for his bold and brilliant imagination, and his unique, even poetic style.
Read More Arrow Icon