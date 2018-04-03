Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

The Animal Dialogues

Uncommon Encounters in the Wild

by

Read by

THE ANIMAL DIALOGUES tells of Craig Childs’ own chilling experiences among the grizzlies of the Arctic, sharks off the coast of British Columbia and in the turquoise waters of Central America, jaguars in the bush of northern Mexico, mountain lions, elk, Bighorn Sheep, and others. More than chilling, however, these stories are lyrical, enchanting, and reach beyond what one commonly assumes an “animal story” is or should be. THE ANIMAL DIALOGUES is a book about another world that exists alongside our own, an entire realm of languages and interactions that humans rarely get the chance to witness.
Genre: Nonfiction / Nature / Animals

On Sale: January 15th 2019

Price: $24.98 / $32.48 (CAD)

ISBN-13: 9781549173134

Edition: Unabridged

What's Inside

