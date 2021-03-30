Professor of Entrepreneurship at Cass Business School provides his masterclass on how accomplished individuals use their curiosity to reach challenging goals and provides nine common practices to push boundaries and make new discoveries.



We have a love affair with people who plunge into new experiences and push limits. We admire those who imagine the unimaginable, solve enduring mysteries, who turn the impossible into possible, and help us evolve. In Purposeful Curiosity, Dr. Constantine Andriopolous lifts the veil on how accomplished individuals channel their curiosity to a particular purpose—toward advancing science and human understanding, discovering new lands and opportunities or reaching a significant goal. Purposeful curiosity gets you off the couch and propels you to solve complex puzzles, is about immersing into the unknown with clarity, passion, courage, and positivity.



Dr. Andriopolous interviews Formula One engineers, scientists working to grow food on Mars, opera singers, visual special effects artists, storm chasers, venture capitalists, Michelin-starred chefs, and many others to learn how they used their curiosity to achieve challenging goals. Although not everyone aspires to explore Antarctica or found a factchecking website, we all search for meaning and progress. Whether trying to become better or the best in what you do, prepare for a new job or leave your current career and pursue something more fulfilling, see through the “noise” of fake outrage and information overload, commercialize an innovation, improve health or teach children the value of solving a puzzle, you benefit from thinking like a purposefully curious person.



Purposeful Curiosity offers nine essential lessons to allow you to make use of your curiosity to empower and help you replicate the experiences of others in order to reach your goals and thrive.