Constantine Andriopoulos, PhD

Dr. Constantine "Costas" Andriopoulos is a curious innovation and entrepreneurship researcher, passionate about teaching and helping founders or leaders make decisions that can improve their lives and those of people around them. He is the Professor of Innovation and Entrepreneurship at Cass Business School (City, University of London). He is also the Director of Avyssos Advisors Ltd., an innovation management consultancy.



During his time at Cass, Dr. Andriopoulos has built and grown one of the most popular Masters in Entrepreneurship, where students are encouraged to think about big problems and ways to solve them and take a journey into the "unknown" by starting their own ventures. He has also successfully launched Cass X (Research Center for Innovation and Disruption), one of the leading scholarly centers focusing on disruptive innovation.

