The Tribe: Homeroom Headhunters

by


All Schools are the same and Spencer Pendleton expects no less from Greenfield Middle. But Spencer hasn’t met them yet-the Tribe, a group of runaway students who secretly own the school. They live off cafeteria food and wield weapons made out of everyday school supplies. Strangely, no one seems to know they exist, except for Spencer. And the group wants him to join their ranks. All he has to do is pass the initiations…and leave his mother and life behind. Can Spencer go through with it? Better yet, what will happen if he says no?
Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Action & Adventure

On Sale: May 7th 2013

Price: $6.99 / $8.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 304

ISBN-13: 9781423154839

