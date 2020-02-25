Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
The Tribe: Camp Cannibal
Since being expelled for giving the Greenfield Middle School student body an “explosive” case of food poisoning and sent to live with his father, Spencer Pendleton hasn’t exactly been doing his best to put the past behind him and settle into his new life. What with losing the girl-of-his-dreams, Sully, and gaining a there-but-still-absentee father, his life still has a few kinks to work out. And when his single-minded quest to track down the Tribe and reunite with Sully lands him at camp New Leaf, Spencer is convinced things can’t get much worse. WRONG! Not only is Camp New Leaf no ordinary camp, but it appears that the Tribe hasn’t laid the past to rest, either. And what better place to catch up with an old member???or recruit a few new ones???than a secluded camp for “troubled” boys. With rebellion in the air, Spencer must find a way to stop the Tribe’s plans to put down roots and expand its ranks before someone gets seriously hurt???or worse.Read More
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
PRAISE FOR THE TRIBE: HOMEROOM HEADHUNTERS
"...Lord of the Flies for the modern era, Chapman's novel offers a new take on the ethos that pervades middle school and its caste system."—Booklist Online
"An engaging, over-the-top tale with much to say about how schools treat individuals and outsiders."—Kirkus
" as though Wayside School were about to give way to The Hunger Games."—SLJ
