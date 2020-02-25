Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

The Tribe: Camp Cannibal

The Tribe: Camp Cannibal

by

Since being expelled for giving the Greenfield Middle School student body an “explosive” case of food poisoning and sent to live with his father, Spencer Pendleton hasn’t exactly been doing his best to put the past behind him and settle into his new life. What with losing the girl-of-his-dreams, Sully, and gaining a there-but-still-absentee father, his life still has a few kinks to work out. And when his single-minded quest to track down the Tribe and reunite with Sully lands him at camp New Leaf, Spencer is convinced things can’t get much worse. WRONG! Not only is Camp New Leaf no ordinary camp, but it appears that the Tribe hasn’t laid the past to rest, either. And what better place to catch up with an old member???or recruit a few new ones???than a secluded camp for “troubled” boys. With rebellion in the air, Spencer must find a way to stop the Tribe’s plans to put down roots and expand its ranks before someone gets seriously hurt???or worse.
Read More

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Action & Adventure

On Sale: April 22nd 2014

Price: $16.99 / $21.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 320

ISBN-13: 9781423154846

Little Brown Young Readers Logo
ebook
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews

Praise

PRAISE FOR THE TRIBE: HOMEROOM HEADHUNTERS

"...Lord of the Flies for the modern era, Chapman's novel offers a new take on the ethos that pervades middle school and its caste system."—Booklist Online
PRAISE FOR THE TRIBE: HOMEROOM HEADHUNTERS

"An engaging, over-the-top tale with much to say about how schools treat individuals and outsiders."—Kirkus
PRAISE FOR THE TRIBE: HOMEROOM HEADHUNTERS

" as though Wayside School were about to give way to The Hunger Games."—SLJ
Read More Read Less

A Tribe Novel