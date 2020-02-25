Academic Assassins

Once the Tribe laid siege to Camp New Leaf, Spencer was left with no choice but to call in the reinforcements: their parents. But when he sees that his own mom and dad have left him high and dry, Spencer runs into the woods and never looks back. After months of hiding away, he is found and sentenced to spend time at the Kesey Reclamation Center, where kids are placed under strict surveillance. He knows he has to escape, but where can he go? If Spencer isn???t careful he might be punished and sent to the ???Black Hole,??? and it only takes one visit to change you???for better, or worse.