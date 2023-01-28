Free shipping on orders $35+

One-Hour Dairy-Free Cheese
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

One-Hour Dairy-Free Cheese

Make Mozzarella, Cheddar, Feta, and Brie-Style Cheeses—Using Nuts, Seeds, and Vegetables

by Claudia Lucero

Regular Price $2.99

Regular Price $3.99 CAD

ebook
Trade Paperback
ebook
Trade Paperback

Regular Price $2.99

Regular Price $3.99 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around February 19, 2019. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Apple Books Barnes & Noble Google Play Ebooks.com Kobo

On Sale

Feb 19, 2019

Page Count

272 Pages

Publisher

workman-publishing-company

ISBN-13

9781523505173

Genre

Cooking / Cooking / Vegan

Description

Finally, anyone embracing a dairy-free lifestyle (including vegan, paleo, or allergen-free) can make and enjoy the savory goodness of cheese—in one hour or less.
 
In ingenious, step-by-step recipes, traditional cheesemaker Claudia Lucero shows how to make 25 delicious plant-based cheeses using your choice of seeds, nuts, and vegetables to achieve rich flavor and creamy texture. There’s buttery Golden Swiss made with cauliflower and tahini paste—and a Brie made of cashews (or zucchini and potatoes), with a bit of truffle oil to capture its earthy essence. One-Hour Dairy-Free Cheese also shows how to make spreadable cream cheese, grated Parmesan, a smoky Cheddar, and even gooey cheese sauces.
 
PLUS, techniques for making rinds, cheese plate pairings, tips on food allergy substitutions, and a recipe to highlight each dairy-free cheese: Stuffed Shishitos, Cucumber Maki, Creamy Zucchini Noodles, Spicy Beet Salad, and more. It’s a whole new way to indulge in the impossible-to-resist pleasure of cheese, no matter what your dietary restrictions are.
 
 

What's Inside

Read More Read Less