Pusheen Poster Book
12 Cute Designs to Display
Upgrade your office or home with posters of the adorable, lovable, naughty Pusheen the cat!
This deluxe book features 12 unique 8″ x 10″ removable poster designs featuring multi-panel comics such as:
- 6 Reasons to be Thankful for Your Cat
- 6 Reasons You Should Consider Being a Cat
- Pusheen’s Guide to Being Lazy
- Understanding Your Cat’s Emotions
- Cookies: A How To
- Places That Cats Belong
- And more!
Perfect for framing or washi-taping to your walls, these posters offer Pusheen fans yet another way to display their love for the chubby tabby cat.
