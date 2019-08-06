Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Pusheen: I Like You More than Pizza

A Fill-In Book

by

Tell your friends and loved ones “I like you more than pizza” with this charming fill-in book, featuring prompts inspired by the internet’s favorite chubby tabby cat.

Pairing 46 sweet and endearing fill-in-the-blank prompts with cheeky, humorous illustrations, this book offers a fun way to craft a personal and one-of-a-kind gift for your friend, sister, parent, or significant other. Prompts include:
  • “We made a great team when we _____” next to a picture of Pusheen and her sister Stormy building a snowman
  • “I kinda like you because _____” with Pusheen looking at herself in the mirror
  • “I love the _____ you gave me” paired with a picture of Pusheen in a cardboard box
  • “You are beautiful to me because _____” illustrated by the majestic Pusheenicorn
  • “Let’s go _____” with Pusheen holding a suitcase
Genre: Fiction / Humor / Topic / Animals

On Sale: April 7th 2020

Price: $12 / $16 (CAD)

Page Count: 96

ISBN-13: 9780762496969

RP Studio
What's Inside

Reader Reviews