Pusheen: I Like You More than Pizza

Tell your friends and loved ones “I like you more than pizza” with this charming fill-in book, featuring prompts inspired by the internet’s favorite chubby tabby cat.

Pairing 46 sweet and endearing fill-in-the-blank prompts with cheeky, humorous illustrations, this book offers a fun way to craft a personal and one-of-a-kind gift for your friend, sister, parent, or significant other. Prompts include: