Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
The Sorcerer Heir
The delicate peace between Wizards and the underguilds (Warriors, Seers, Enchanters, and Sorcerers) still holds by the thinnest of threads, but powerful forces inside and outside the guilds threaten to sever it completely. Emma and Jonah are at the center of it all. Brought together by their shared history, mutual attraction, and a belief in the magic of music, they now stand to be torn apart by new wounds and old betrayals. As they struggle to rebuild their trust in each other, Emma and Jonah must also find a way to clear their names as the prime suspects in a series of vicious murders. It seems more and more likely that the answers they need lie buried in the tragedies of the past. The question is whether they can survive long enough to unearth them. Old friends and foes return as new threats arise in this stunning and revelatory conclusion to the beloved and bestselling Heir Chronicles series.Read More
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
PRAISE FOR THE DRAGON HEIR
"Chima spins a finely structured tale that roars to a satisfying conclusion."—School Library Journal
"Chima spins a finely structured tale that roars to a satisfying conclusion."—School Library Journal
PRAISE FOR THE DRAGON HEIR
* "A superlative accomplishment."—Kirkus Reviews (starred review)
* "A superlative accomplishment."—Kirkus Reviews (starred review)
PRAISE FOR THE ENCHANTER HEIR
"Intriguing plot and subplot teasers abound . . . Chima continues to excel at building tension and populating her well-told tales with new and returning characters we want to know better."—Booklist
"Intriguing plot and subplot teasers abound . . . Chima continues to excel at building tension and populating her well-told tales with new and returning characters we want to know better."—Booklist
PRAISE FOR THE ENCHANTER HEIR
"Teens will be more than relieved when they can finally put their hands on this next, long-awaited entry in the Heir Chronicles series. The surprise ending, with plenty of loose threads left hanging, will intrigue and frustrate fans who now must begin to wait all over again."—VOYA
"Teens will be more than relieved when they can finally put their hands on this next, long-awaited entry in the Heir Chronicles series. The surprise ending, with plenty of loose threads left hanging, will intrigue and frustrate fans who now must begin to wait all over again."—VOYA
PRAISE FOR THE WIZARD HEIR
"Chima uses her pen like a wand and crafts a wonderfully rich web of magic, while thankfully leaving some dangling threads for subsequent tales."—VOYA
"Chima uses her pen like a wand and crafts a wonderfully rich web of magic, while thankfully leaving some dangling threads for subsequent tales."—VOYA
PRAISE FOR THE WARRIOR HEIR
* "Twists and turns abound in this remarkable, nearly flawless debut novel that mixes a young man's coming-of-age with fantasy and adventure."—VOYA (starred review)
* "Twists and turns abound in this remarkable, nearly flawless debut novel that mixes a young man's coming-of-age with fantasy and adventure."—VOYA (starred review)
PRAISE FOR THE WARRIOR HEIR
*"Chima offers a pitch-perfect blend of high fantasy and small-town reality..."—The Bulletin of the Center for Children?s Books (starred review)
*"Chima offers a pitch-perfect blend of high fantasy and small-town reality..."—The Bulletin of the Center for Children?s Books (starred review)
PRAISE FOR THE WIZARD HEIR
"Chima is a talented storyteller...a strong choice for teens seeking a rousing read."—The Cleveland Plain-Dealer
"Chima is a talented storyteller...a strong choice for teens seeking a rousing read."—The Cleveland Plain-Dealer
PRAISE FOR THE ENCHANTER HEIR
* "...the twisty narrative works, propelled by the deft characterizations of tortured, frustrated, desperate Jonah and fierce, feral, determined Emma and held together by the ubiquitous soundtrack of the blues, both literally and metaphorically. Chima orchestrates a world gravid with smoke and grit and sudden death, throbbing with hopeless longings, messy affections, festering resentments, passionate hungers, inevitable betrayals, and miraculous flashes of beauty and grace. A smoldering story soaked in tears, sweat and blood, constantly threatening to blaze into an inferno. Spellbinding."—Kirkus Reviews (starred review)
* "...the twisty narrative works, propelled by the deft characterizations of tortured, frustrated, desperate Jonah and fierce, feral, determined Emma and held together by the ubiquitous soundtrack of the blues, both literally and metaphorically. Chima orchestrates a world gravid with smoke and grit and sudden death, throbbing with hopeless longings, messy affections, festering resentments, passionate hungers, inevitable betrayals, and miraculous flashes of beauty and grace. A smoldering story soaked in tears, sweat and blood, constantly threatening to blaze into an inferno. Spellbinding."—Kirkus Reviews (starred review)