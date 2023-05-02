Description

Mental health wisdom and a systems-approach to trauma from a family doctor who works with people suffering from stress and community-based challenges, offering practical advice that can be personalized for readers to choose the tools they wish to practice.



In the midst of collective trauma, it helps us to know how our body is built to respond to stress and what we might try to shift those reflexes. The Modern Trauma Toolkit directly addresses that need. Having studied cognitive and somatic approaches to wellbeing while working in low-resource practice settings, Dr. Christy Gibson speaks to all facets of healing care and mental health. Building a vibrant community on TikTok, she is adept at sharing what she's learned about stress and coping with others, to embrace the innate power we all host and to catalyze community wisdom.



The Modern Trauma Toolkit shares with readers how trauma happens in the body in an accessible and trauma‑informed way. It goes over new theories in brain biology like the polyvagal theory and epigenetics, explains how trauma changes our brains, and how they can be remodeled to achieve post‑traumatic growth. She describes the trauma in modern times and faced by communities placed at risk, but how their strengths can be harnessed. Dr. Gibson shares the best ways to move towards this emergence, through different therapies and activities that can be self‑taught.