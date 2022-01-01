Orders over $45 ship FREE

Christy Gibson, MD

Christy Gibson, MD is a physician and change‑agent, a TEDx alumnus and international speaker, and story‑seeker.  She speaks and writes about health-based topics and is a vocal advocate for policies that enhance equity.  She has started a global non‑profit, Safer Spaces Training to help organizations become trauma-informed, and a residency program in health equity. She lives in Calgary, Canada.
Read More Arrow Icon Arrow icon