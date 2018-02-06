Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Milk Street: Tuesday Nights

More than 200 Simple Weeknight Suppers that Deliver Bold Flavor, Fast

by

WINNER OF THE JAMES BEARD AWARD AND IACP AWARD FOR BEST GENERAL COOKBOOK — One of Epicurious’ Greatest Home Cooks of All Time delivers creative, delicious weeknight dinners with this quick and easy cookbook for beginner cooks and foodies alike.

At Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street, Tuesdays are the new Saturdays. That means every Tuesday Nights recipe delivers big, bold flavors, but the cooking is quick and easy–simple enough for the middle of the week.

Kimball and his team of cooks and editors search the world for straightforward techniques that deliver delicious dinners in less time. Here they present more than 200 solutions that will transform your weeknight cooking, showing how to make simple, healthy, delicious meals using pantry staples and just a few other ingredients. Here are some of the fresh, inventive meals that come together in minutes:
  • Miso-Ginger Chicken Salad
  • Rigatoni Carbonara with Ricotta
  • Vietnamese Meatball Lettuce Wraps
  • Peanut-Sesame Noodles
  • White Balsamic Chicken with Tarragon
  • Seared Strip Steak with Almond-Rosemary Salsa Verde
  • Chocolate-Tahini Pudding
Tuesday Nights is organized by the way you cook. Some chapters focus on time–with recipes that are Fast (under an hour, start to finish), Faster (45 minutes or less), and Fastest (25 minutes or less). Others highlight easy methods or themes, including Supper Salads, Roast and Simmer and Easy Additions. And there’s always time for pizza, tacos, “walk-away” recipes, one-pot wonders, ultrafast 20-minute miracles, and dessert.

Great food in quick time, every night of the week.
Genre: Cooking / Cooking / Methods / Quick & Easy

On Sale: October 16th 2018

Price: $16.99 / $21.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 416

ISBN-13: 9780316437332

Voracious
Chili Chicken Tacos

Start to Finish: 45 Minutes | Servings: 4

 

Chilorio, a pulled pork from the Mexican state of Sinaloa, inspired this dish. But instead of the traditional pork shoulder, we used faster-cooking chicken thighs. Fresh orange juice amplified the fruity notes of the guajillo chilies while giving the sauce a natural sweetness; a little vinegar and honey helped balance the flavors. Serve the chicken with Mexican rice or tortillas, or use it as a filling for tacos. Diced white onion, sliced radishes and/or crumbled queso fresco are excellent garnishes.

 

Don’t forget to trim any excess fat from the chicken thighs before cooking to prevent the dish from being greasy.

 

INGREDIENTS

1 ounce guajillo chilies (5 medium), stemmed, seeded and torn into 1-inch pieces

1½ cups orange juice

5 medium garlic cloves, peeled

2 tablespoons white vinegar

2 teaspoons ground coriander

2 teaspoons honey

1 teaspoon dried oregano

Kosher salt

2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken thighs, trimmed

 

At least 1 hour before baking, heat oven to 550°F (or 500°F if that’s your oven’s maximum temperature), with a baking steel or stone on the upper-middle rack. Place a second rack in the lower-middle position. Line a rimmed baking sheet with foil.

 

Arrange the eggplant slices in an even layer on the prepared baking sheet. Brush both sides with oil, using all of the oil. Roast on the lower-middle rack until soft and golden brown on both sides, about 10 minutes (12 minutes in a 500°F oven). Let cool slightly, then chop the eggplant into 1-inch pieces. In a medium bowl, combine the eggplant, tomatoes, shallot, garlic, 2 tablespoons za’atar and 1 teaspoon salt.

 

Dust a baking peel, inverted baking sheet or rimless cookie sheet with semolina. Transfer the first dough round to the peel and, if needed, reshape into a 10-inch circle. Spread half of the eggplant mixture evenly over it, leaving a ½-inch border at the edge. Sprinkle with half the feta and 1 tablespoon of pine nuts. Bake until the crust is well browned, 7 to 10 minutes (9 to 12 minutes in a 500°F oven).

 

Using the peel, transfer the pizza to a wire rack. Let cool for a couple of minutes. Meanwhile, repeat with the second dough round and remaining ingredients.

What's Inside

Praise

Winner of the James Beard Foundation Award for Best General Cookbook

Winner of the IACP Award for Best General Cookbook
One of the Best Books of the Year: The Atlantic, Amazon, Food52, NPR, Washington Post, Barnes & Noble, Boston Globe, Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel, Philadelphia Inquirer, Seattle Times, New Hampshire Public Radio
One of the 10 Cookbooks Our Readers Couldn't Live WithoutFood52
"A well-tested book that turns the Tuesday-night recipe on its head... uses bright and bold flavors and smart techniques that allow even a modestly competent cook to eat well in the middle of the week... my Tuesday-night game was never going to be the same."—Kim Severson, New York Times
"Milk Street: Tuesday Nights stands above the rest... offers scores of inventive, delicious, and swift recipes ideal for any night of the week... On almost every page is a dish I'm dying to try... Coming in at a little more than 400 pages with gorgeous full-color photographs for each entry, the book has enough to keep an enterprising cook busy for weeks."—Portland Press-Herald
"As usual, Chris Kimball has the answer: replace hours of culinary labor with dramatic, high-flavor ingredients... it almost makes you wish every day could be Tuesday."—NPR
"Easy weeknight recipes with an international twist... Tuesday Nights starts with big-flavor ingredients and combines them to maximum effect."—Boston Globe
"Underscores how home cooks are changing up weeknight meals with flavors from around the world... for millions of home cooks, the thrill of the global pantry is the next big step in the kitchen... getting at the best and most efficient method that the home cook can duplicate... These are recipes, Milk Street guarantees, that work.—Houston Chronicle
"A solid, eclectic group of recipes that is built for working into your own weeknight rotations."—Washington Post
"Around-the-world meals you can actually pull off on a weeknight!"—Woman's Day
"A celebration of joyful any-day meals that'll give your routine a welcome boost."—Tasting Table
"Stress-free cooking... There's plenty to tempt even tired cooks, including a rich, flavorful Sausage and Mushroom Ragu with Pappardelle, lots of twists on no-fuss roasted chicken thighs requiring minimal active cooking time, and a bunch of satisfying dinner salads."—Christian Science Monitor
"For the global adventurer... Milk Street: Tuesday Nights is a delicious gem... [and] the recipes are accessible for any skill level."—Minneapolis Star-Tribune
"A cookbook for the rest of us... packed with instructions for making delicious dinners during the week."—Monterey Herald
"Delivers 200+ recipes for palate-awakening meals... Generously seasoned with international spices and pantry staples, these speedy stir fries, pastas, pizzas, and other dishes will satisfy adventurous home cooks... Milk Street's globally inspired approach to fast cooking is anything but bland. Turn to their latest for flavorful weeknight winners."—Library Journal
"Wondering what to cook on a weeknight that could possibly be faster or better than takeout? Look no further... [than] this decidedly inventive, omnivorous, and international collection... the 200-plus recipes, each under a page and accompanied by a full-page photo, include start-to-finish (active and inactive) time estimates and, when applicable, 'don't' notes that discourage common pitfalls."—Booklist
Reader Reviews