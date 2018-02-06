Milk Street: Tuesday Nights

WINNER OF THE JAMES BEARD AWARD AND IACP AWARD FOR BEST GENERAL COOKBOOK — One of Epicurious’ Greatest Home Cooks of All Time delivers creative, delicious weeknight dinners with this quick and easy cookbook for beginner cooks and foodies alike.





At Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street, Tuesdays are the new Saturdays. That means every Tuesday Nights recipe delivers big, bold flavors, but the cooking is quick and easy–simple enough for the middle of the week.





Kimball and his team of cooks and editors search the world for straightforward techniques that deliver delicious dinners in less time. Here they present more than 200 solutions that will transform your weeknight cooking, showing how to make simple, healthy, delicious meals using pantry staples and just a few other ingredients. Here are some of the fresh, inventive meals that come together in minutes:

Miso-Ginger Chicken Salad

Rigatoni Carbonara with Ricotta

Vietnamese Meatball Lettuce Wraps

Peanut-Sesame Noodles

White Balsamic Chicken with Tarragon

Seared Strip Steak with Almond-Rosemary Salsa Verde

Chocolate-Tahini Pudding

Tuesday Nights is organized by the way you cook. Some chapters focus on time–with recipes that are Fast (under an hour, start to finish), Faster (45 minutes or less), and Fastest (25 minutes or less). Others highlight easy methods or themes, including Supper Salads, Roast and Simmer and Easy Additions. And there’s always time for pizza, tacos, “walk-away” recipes, one-pot wonders, ultrafast 20-minute miracles, and dessert.





Great food in quick time, every night of the week.