Milk Street: Tuesday Nights Mediterranean

125 Simple Weeknight Recipes from the World's Healthiest Cuisine

In Tuesday Nights: Mediterranean, Chris Kimball and his team of cooks and editors at Milk Street deliver 125 simple, healthful recipes that are easy enough to tackle on a Tuesday night-but taste like they took all weekend. Drawing inspiration from Italy and the coast of France to Greece, Israel, Morocco, and beyond, this cookbook provides a fresh interpretation of Mediterranean meals that are as beloved for their health benefits as their robust flavor.
Genre: Cooking / Cooking / Methods / Quick & Easy

On Sale: April 6th 2021

Price: $16 / $19.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 304

ISBN-13: 9780316706063

Voracious
