Knight Owl

by Christopher Denise

Christy Ottaviano Books

Hardcover / ISBN-13: 9780316310628

USD: $17.99  /  CAD: $22.99

ON SALE: March 15th 2022

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Animals / Dragons, Unicorns & Mythical

PAGE COUNT: 48

Hardcover
A determined Owl builds strength and confidence in this medieval picture book about the real mettle of a hero: wits, humor, and heart. 

Since the day he hatched, Owl dreamed of becoming a real knight. He may not be the biggest or the strongest, but his sharp nocturnal instincts can help protect the castle, especially since many knights have recently gone missing. While holding guard during Knight Night Watch, Owl is faced with the ultimate trial—a frightening intruder. It’s a daunting duel by any measure. But what Owl lacks in size, he makes up for in good ideas.
 
Full of wordplay and optimism, this surprising display of bravery proves that cleverness (and friendship) can rule over brawn.

