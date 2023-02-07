Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>
Big Appetites
Tiny People in a World of Big Food
Description
Welcome to a world where little people have big personalities. A world that’s upside down and yet weirdly, wonderfully real. A world where Lilliputian thieves poach strawberry seeds. Where it takes a guy with a jackhammer to pop open pistachios. Where skaters fall into a crack in the crème brûlée, and teddy bear cookies congregate with evil intent.
Marrying inspired photographs of real food and tiny people with equally inspired captions, photographer Christopher Boffoli creates a smart, funny, quirky vision of what it means to play with your food. The scenes are hilarious and outlandish— a farmer shovels a pasture full of cow pies, aka chocolate chips; hikers pause at a rest stop to take in a magical mushroom forest. And the captions surprise with their cleverness and emotional truth. Of the proudly gesticulating little chef amid the macarons: “Right on cue, Philippe stepped up to take all of the credit.” Of the tiny bather up to her chin in waves of blue Jell-O: “In her continuing search for a husband, Gladys decided it was best to put herself in situations where she needed to be rescued.” Of the broad-shouldered technician spreading condiments on a hot dog: “Gary always uses too much mustard. But no one can say so. It’s a union thing.”
Happiness, hope, adventure, pride, love, greed, menace, solitude—it’s our world, seen through a singularly unique and funny lens, in more than 100 scenes from breakfast through dessert.
What's Inside
Praise
"Christopher Boffoli makes awesome art with tiny people and normal-sized food."
"Seattle-based photographer/photojournalist Christopher Boffoli turns the world upside down in his charming book Big Appetites."
–Food Arts