Christopher Boffoli

Christopher Boffoli was nominated for a James Beard Award for his food photography, and his Big Appetites series has been featured in The Washington Post and on NPR, The Chew, the Huffington Post, Oprah.com, and other media outlets around the world. He also works as a writer and photojournalist and lives in Seattle, Washington.

