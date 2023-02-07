Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>
Christopher Boffoli
Christopher Boffoli was nominated for a James Beard Award for his food photography, and his Big Appetites series has been featured in The Washington Post and on NPR, The Chew, the Huffington Post, Oprah.com, and other media outlets around the world. He also works as a writer and photojournalist and lives in Seattle, Washington.
By the Author
Big Appetites
Welcome to a world where little people have big personalities. A world that’s upside down and yet weirdly, wonderfully real. A world where Lilliputian thieves…