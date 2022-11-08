Free shipping on $35+
Teaching Is a Work of Heart
A Sticker Appreciation Book for Teachers Who Make the World a Better Place
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around July 25, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Description
Featuring 650+ full-color glossy stickers designed by a teacher, Teaching Is a Work of Heart is a heartwarming, joyful sticker book dedicated to the all teachers we know and love.
Celebrate teachers and all they do with this uplifting collection of original stickers in all shapes and sizes and filled with words that speak to the life. There are stickers of appreciation (Teachers change the world) and stickers that energize, especially on a day with challenges (You got this!). Stickers with humor (Three reasons to become a teacher: June, July, August) and stickers that just get it (Tired as a teacher). Inspiring quotes are on the back of each sheet, such as "One child, one teacher, one book, and one pen can change the world"—Malala Yousafzai. And yes, there are many, many stars!
