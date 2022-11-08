Description

Featuring 650+ full-color glossy stickers designed by a teacher, Teaching Is a Work of Heart is a heartwarming, joyful sticker book dedicated to the all teachers we know and love.



Celebrate teachers and all they do with this uplifting collection of original stickers in all shapes and sizes and filled with words that speak to the life. There are stickers of appreciation (Teachers change the world) and stickers that energize, especially on a day with challenges (You got this!). Stickers with humor (Three reasons to become a teacher: June, July, August) and stickers that just get it (Tired as a teacher). Inspiring quotes are on the back of each sheet, such as "One child, one teacher, one book, and one pen can change the world"—Malala Yousafzai. And yes, there are many, many stars!