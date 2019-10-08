A Good Duke Is Hard to Find

Get swept away by the new Regency romance from the author who Publishers Weekly calls “irresistible.”

Perhaps she could have survived the first scandal, or even the second, but when Miss Lenora Hartley finds herself left at the altar, victim to a third broken engagement, it’s time to escape the ton’s judgmental stares. A visit to the Isle of Synne is just what’s needed to calm her nerves and avoid her father’s overbearing attempts to find another suitor. But this carefree respite in the seaside resort town is clouded by the meddling of her hostess, the eccentric Lady Tesh.



Peter Ashford has traveled from the Americas with a sinister plan. He’s heir to the Duke of Dane, a man he despises for refusing to aid his mother on her deathbed. Now that the man is quite ill himself, Peter is eager to take his revenge. But between the manipulations of his great-aunt, Lady Tesh, and the allure of her beautiful houseguest, Peter feels his heart and conscience being pulled. Can years of hatred and his thirst for vengeance be vanquished by a single kiss and the promise of a future with Lenora Hartley?