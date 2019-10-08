Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
A Good Duke Is Hard to Find
Get swept away by the new Regency romance from the author who Publishers Weekly calls “irresistible.”Read More
Perhaps she could have survived the first scandal, or even the second, but when Miss Lenora Hartley finds herself left at the altar, victim to a third broken engagement, it’s time to escape the ton’s judgmental stares. A visit to the Isle of Synne is just what’s needed to calm her nerves and avoid her father’s overbearing attempts to find another suitor. But this carefree respite in the seaside resort town is clouded by the meddling of her hostess, the eccentric Lady Tesh.
Peter Ashford has traveled from the Americas with a sinister plan. He’s heir to the Duke of Dane, a man he despises for refusing to aid his mother on her deathbed. Now that the man is quite ill himself, Peter is eager to take his revenge. But between the manipulations of his great-aunt, Lady Tesh, and the allure of her beautiful houseguest, Peter feels his heart and conscience being pulled. Can years of hatred and his thirst for vengeance be vanquished by a single kiss and the promise of a future with Lenora Hartley?
Perhaps she could have survived the first scandal, or even the second, but when Miss Lenora Hartley finds herself left at the altar, victim to a third broken engagement, it’s time to escape the ton’s judgmental stares. A visit to the Isle of Synne is just what’s needed to calm her nerves and avoid her father’s overbearing attempts to find another suitor. But this carefree respite in the seaside resort town is clouded by the meddling of her hostess, the eccentric Lady Tesh.
Peter Ashford has traveled from the Americas with a sinister plan. He’s heir to the Duke of Dane, a man he despises for refusing to aid his mother on her deathbed. Now that the man is quite ill himself, Peter is eager to take his revenge. But between the manipulations of his great-aunt, Lady Tesh, and the allure of her beautiful houseguest, Peter feels his heart and conscience being pulled. Can years of hatred and his thirst for vengeance be vanquished by a single kiss and the promise of a future with Lenora Hartley?
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use