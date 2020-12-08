A Duke Worth Fighting For

A fake relationship becomes the real thing in this Regency romance from the bestselling author Publishers Weekly calls “irresistible.”
To protect the dukedom from an incompetent and greedy cousin, Daniel Hayle, Duke of Carlisle, has promised to find a bride in London this season. But the idea of facing ballrooms and card parties is as intimidating as any battlefield in France, including the fight at Waterloo that left him terribly scarred. Perhaps a month on the Isle of Synne can provide him with the practice necessary to find a wife who can tolerate him enough to give him an heir.
Margery Kitteridge has been mourning her husband for four years, and while she’s not ready to consider marriage again, she does miss intimacy with a partner. When Daniel asks for help navigating Synne’s social scene and they accidentally kiss, she realizes he’s the perfect person with whom to have an affair. As they begin to confide in one another, Daniel discovers that he’s unexpectedly connected to Margery’s late husband, and she will have to decide if she can let her old love go for the promise of a new one.
"First-rate Regency fun!"—Grace Burrowes, New York Times bestselling author
"Moving and heartfelt."—Kirkus Reviews
"Swoonworthy romance."—Publishers Weekly
"Christina Britton proves she has mastered the craft of engaging Regency romance."—Shelf Awareness
"Britton imbues her irresistible couple with impressive psychological depth, and the charming supporter characters of cunning Lady Olivia and rascally Quincy, Peter's best friend, steal every scene they're in. Readers will be hooked."—Publishers Weekly on A Good Duke Is Hard to Find
"Irresistible... Britton's historical romance is deeply gratifying."—Publishers Weekly on The Viscount's Promise
"I'd read another Britton book in a heartbeat."—Minerva Spencer, author of Dangerous, on With Love in Sight
"With Love in Sight is a delightful Regency romance."—RandeeGreen.com
"I was enchanted by this delightful story and highly recommend it."—With Love for Books on With Love in Sight