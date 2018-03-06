Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

A New Theory of Teenagers

A New Theory of Teenagers

Seven Transformational Strategies to Empower You and Your Teen

by

A guide for families to thrive in the midst of the tumultuous teen years–and the culmination of the author’s twenty-five years of experience in both conventional psychology and alternative methods

In her decades of practice and academic research, Dr. Christa Santangelo, a psychologist and assistant clinical professor at the University of California-San Francisco, has seen many relationships devastated by the emotional hurricane that teenagers can inflict on a family. Yet Dr. Santangelo also understands how that conflict can be resolved and a new way forward mapped together between parents and teen. In A New Theory of Teenagers, she gives parents the advice, tips, support, and big-picture overview needed to see the teen years as an opportunities for growth and positive relationship changes. With counterintuitive steps (such as “Endure Emotions”), she offers hope and empowerment. Dr. Santangelo asserts that parents have a far greater impact on conflict with their teen than they may realize, metaphorically handing parents back the power to shift the situation to harmony.

And, Dr. Santangelo does it with a fresh and multi-dimensional approach to the parent-teen relationship by integrating conventional psychology with alternative methods including yoga and meditation-intended to work on building trust, sitting with and understanding emotions, and seeing room for positivity in the midst of it all.
Read More

Genre: Nonfiction / Family & Relationships / Life Stages / Teenagers

On Sale: November 27th 2018

Price: $1.99 / $2.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 208

ISBN-13: 9781580058315

Seal Press Logo
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy
ANewTheoryOfTeenagers_ChristaSantangelo

Meet The Author: Christa Santangelo

Dr. Christa Santangelo, Ph.D., is a clinical psychologist in private practice and on faculty at the University of California, San Francisco, where she teaches and trains psychiatry residents. Dr. Santangelo has been in practice for twenty years and during that time has utilized approaches to change which include short-term solution-focused work, cognitive-behavioral strategies, analytic, mindfulness-based and others. She was trained at Yale University and holds advanced training in yoga/meditation and using mind-body approaches to healing.

Discover More

What's Inside

Read More Read Less