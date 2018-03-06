Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Christa Santangelo
Dr. Christa Santangelo, Ph.D., is a clinical psychologist in private practice and on faculty at the University of California, San Francisco, where she teaches and trains psychiatry residents. Dr. Santangelo has been in practice for twenty years and during that time has utilized approaches to change which include short-term solution-focused work, cognitive-behavioral strategies, analytic, mindfulness-based and others. She was trained at Yale University and holds advanced training in yoga/meditation and using mind-body approaches to healing.Read More
